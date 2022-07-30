Michael Morales kept his undefeated record in tact earlier tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 live on ESPN+ (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex., when the rising welterweight prospect stopped Octagon newcomer Adam Fugitt with a blistering third-round TKO (punches). In turn, Morales pushed his pro MMA record to an impressive 14-0.

Despite accepting this fight on short notice and making his UFC debut on a big card Fugitt looked confident in the early going. He was able to score a nice sweep into top control and created some doubt for the young Morales. But Morales kept his composure and slowly picked Fugitt apart on the feet. Eventually, Morales was able to land a barrage of crisp punches along the cage in the third round that put Fugitt in serious trouble. Morales kept firing away and referee Herb Dean stepped in moments later for the stoppage.

Check out the final sequence below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Morales, 23, is one of the most gifted young prospects on the UFC roster today and he proved why tonight at UFC 277. Fugitt was making his UFC debut and is certainly nothing to write home about, but Morales looked calm and collected even while on his back and should only improve more his next time out.

