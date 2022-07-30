Can you ever get back what you lost ... even if you win it? That’s the question for Amanda Nunes heading UFC 277’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The former “double champ” looks to reclaim the women’s Bantamweight belt from the woman who beat her, Julianna Pena, in a shocking upset back in Dec. 2021.

For Pena, this is a battle to prove her second round submission win wasn’t a “fluke” because — despite her walking in as the champion — fans and oddsmakers have Pena as the underdog at +225 (via DraftKings).

While that isn’t fair to Pena — who waited four months initially to fight Nunes because of COVID-19 — that’s what happens when you beat a star and you aren’t one.

Yet again, not a knock on Pena, she is everything you want in a world champion, personality, looks, talent, grit, but is she a world beater? Can she beat Nunes again?

It depends on which Amanda Nunes walks into the cage.

Is it the new mother still feeling the effects of a major life change, cash in the bank and the lingering effects of a potentially deadly illness?

Or …

Is this the world beating badass who starched the last idol of their division in Ronda Rousey, and pinata’d anyone and everyone on the road to becoming “champ-champ.”

I don’t think anyone can answer that question until the cage door closes and round one of five for UFC’a Bantamweight championship commences.

All I know is that I’m excited to call the fights and watch the action alongside you as we celebrate my third year with Combat Culture! So pour a drink, tell a friend, drop some of that money that don’t chingle chingle, it folds and enjoy chaos with us as we commune around the calamity that is cage fighting, one more time.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 277 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

