There was some question as to what the future holds for Brock Lesnar following the retirement of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, but the “Beast Incarnate” still showed up to WWE’s SummerSlam last night (Sat., July 30, 2022) live on NBC’s Peacock TV from inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Lesnar met WWE Universal Champion and familiar foe, Roman Reigns, in the main event.

This match had a little bit of everything. From Lesnar entering the ring riding a tractor to Reigns slamming the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion through multiple table outside the ring, the Last Man Standing match delivered across all levels. In order for the match to end, though, either fighter would have to be counted down for 10 seconds.

Late in the match, Lesnar got back into his tractor and proceeded to pick up one entire half the ring. After that he slammed his old manager, Paul Heyman, through a ringside table. Unfortunately for Lesnar, Reigns had some extra help and ended up pinning the former WWE champion under of stack of stairs outside the ring. The referee counted to 10 and Reigns was declared the winner.

Check out the highlights below courtesy of WWE: