Social media sensation Logan Paul made another professional wrestling appearance earlier tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) at WWE’s SummerSlam live on NBC’s Peacock TV from inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The YouTube star once again shared the ring with former WWE champion The Miz, but this time the two were facing each other.

Despite have little pro wrestling experience Paul looked comfortable from the opening bell. He showed athleticism, strong slams, a knack for flying off the ropes, and was able to sell a lot of the shots that The Miz was throwing his way. It was quite impressive to say the least. Paul even secured a tight figure-four hold that nearly put The Miz away, but the WWE veteran eventually broke free.

Later in the match, Paul put it all on the line and launched himself off the top turn buckle to land a flying frog splash on the Miz through the ringside table. The crowd absolutely lost it. Moments later Paul was able to land The Miz’s own finisher on him to secure the win.

Check out the complete video highlights below courtesy of WWE: