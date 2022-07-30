While some combat fans will be tuning in for UFC 277 later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from Dallas, Tex., others will be crossing over to NBC’s Peacock streaming service to watch World Wrestling Entertainment’s annual SummerSlam event.

This will be WWE’s first PPV event since former chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, retired from professional wrestling earlier this month. Luckily, SummerSlam will feature a stacked card full of notable stars starting from the first match to the very last.

Leading the way will be a main event matchup between reigning WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former titleholder Brock Lesnar. The two behemoths will collide in a Last Man Standing Match. The co-headliner will showcase former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey back in action as she takes on SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

Not to mention the return of social media influencer Logan Paul, who will compete on the PPV card in a matchup with The Miz. Paul looked good in his pro wrestling debut back at WrestleMania 38 this past April (highlights HERE), but ultimately got put out by The Miz’s finisher.

Check out the complete viewing details for WWE’s SummerSlam below:

Start Time

Sat., July 30, 2022, from inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

PPV main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

WWE’s SummerSlam can be viewed through NBC’s Peacock streaming service. Subscriptions cost $4.99 per month. WWE content and PPV events are included in the cost.

Television Viewing

WWE’s SummerSlam is accessible through NBC’s Peacock app via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox. Click HERE for full details.

Mobile Viewing

WWE’s SummerSlam is also accessible through NBC’s Peacock mobile app via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple.

Main Card

WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch WWE Tag Team Championship (with Jeff Jarrett as Special Guest Referee): The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory No Disqualification: The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Stick with Mania for ongoing SummerSlam updates and highlights