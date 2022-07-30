Imagine a fight between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis and actor-comedian Kevin Hart?

Lewis, who meets Sergei Pavlovich later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, would love the chance to throwdown with the famous stand-up comedian if ever presented the opportunity. It may be a massive mismatch on paper, but Lewis held nothing back in calling out the Hollywood star.

On Friday, Lewis was asked by a reporter to name three celebrities he’d like to fight. Without hesitation the all-time UFC heavyweight knockout king dropped Hart’s name. Lewis didn’t even seem to crack a smile even though Hart is literally a third of his size.

Check out the interview below courtesy of ESPN:

“Yeah, I’ll fight Kevin Hart,” said Lewis. “F—k, Kevin Hart.”

It wasn’t shown in the video but the other two celebrities Lewis would like to face would be Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg. We’re pretty confident “Black Beast” would destroy all three men, especially Hart, but Wahlberg did play former professional boxer Micky Ward in the movie The Fighter so who knows (just kidding).

Lewis, who is fighting in his home state of Texas for the third time in his last four Octagon appearances, needs a big win this weekend at UFC 277 to stay atop the heavyweight rankings. “Black Beast” has dropped two out of his last three fights and Pavlovich is no walk in the park. Maybe Lewis can imagine Kevin Hart’s face on Pavlovich’s body and secure another epic knockout finish.

