A collection of barnburner matchup will unfold later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex., as Julianna Pena puts her UFC women’s bantamweight title on the line in a rematch against former division champion Amanda Nunes.

Adding to the mix will be a co-headliner pitting Brandon Moreno against Kai Kara-France for the interim flyweight title. Heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich will also collide on the PPV main card, as well as light heavyweight contenders Magomed Ankalaev and former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith.

On Friday, UFC 277’s combatants stepped on stage for ceremonial weigh ins and one final chance to faceoff with their counterparts. Luckily, UFC president Dana White was front and center to catch the action from an intimate angle. The tension was high to say the least as some of the biggest names on the card squared off for pre-fight staredowns.

Check them out below courtesy of White’s Instagram:

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France 2

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

