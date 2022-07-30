Two title fights will lead a jam-packed pay-per-view (PPV) card later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) as UFC 277 goes down live on ESPN+ (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The main event of the evening will showcase the rematch between current women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena and former titleholder Amanda Nunes, who is the current UFC women’s featherweight champion. The two first met back at UFC 269 this past December when Pena pulled off an upset for the ages and submitted “Lioness” in the second round.

The co-main event of the evening will feature an interim flyweight title fight between former champion Brandon Moreno and streaking contender Kai Kara-France. Their first meeting back in 2019 saw Moreno capture a unanimous decision over Kara-France in a wild three-round war. Both fighters have evolved since then so it will be interesting to see how Kara-France’s power holds up against Moreno’s scrappiness this time around.

The PPV main card and ABC/ESPN “Prelims” will also feature a collection of highly-competitive divisional matchups, including Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich, Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith, and Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves. Not to mention the return of undefeated welterweight prospect Michael Morales.

In advance to UFC’s return to Dallas, the promotion has released an early look at UFC 277’s “Cold Open,” which can be seen in the above video player. As always, the intro video is narrated by actor, Ron Perlman, and features an epic look inside UFC 277’s two title fights. If the “Cold Open” video doesn’t get your blood boiling we suggest you check your pulse.

