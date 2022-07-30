We are just hours away from one of the biggest fight cards of the year as UFC 277 rolls out later this evening (Sat., July 30, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. The main card will be headlined by a women’s bantamweight title rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes, while the co-main event will feature an interim flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France.

In addition to the two title fights, UFC 277 will also feature a heavyweight clash between knockout artist Derrick Lewis and streaking contender Sergei Pavlovich, as well as a light heavyweight matchup between Magomed Ankalaev and Anthony Smith. The “Prelims” card airing on ABC/ESPN will feature the likes of Alex Morono, Drew Dober, Drakkar Klose, and Matthew Semelsberger.

In advance to tonight’s PPV event, the promotion has released the latest and greatest episode of UFC 277 “Embedded,” which can be seen in the above video player. The behind-the-scenes action gives fight fans an inside look at final weigh cuts, last-minute fight preparations, and official staredowns.

From the official YouTube description:

Champ Alexander Volkanovski touches down to support his team. The stars of UFC 277 make weight in the morning and face off for fans that afternoon in Dallas, as the scene is set for two title rematches: Pena vs Nunes and Moreno vs Kara-France.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 277 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

