How to stream UFC 277 tonight live on ESPN+ PPV | Pena vs. Nunes 2

By Dan Hiergesell
It all goes down later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Tex., as Julianna Pena puts her women’s bantamweight title on the line for the first time in a rematch against former UFC double champ Amanda Nunes.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE-DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Sat., July 30, 2022, for the first time in almost four years, headlined by a thrilling women’s Bantamweight championship rematch between division queenpin, Julianna Peña, attempt her first successful title defense against former titleholder and current women’s Featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes. In UFC 277’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, an interim Flyweight champion will be crowned when former titleholder, Brandon Moreno, runs it back with Kai Kara-France.

In addition to the women’s headliner, UFC 277 will feature an interim flyweight title fight between former champion Brandon Moreno and top contender Kai Kara-France, a heavyweight clash pitting Derrick Lewis against Sergei Pavlovich, and an intriguing light heavyweight showdown between Magomed Ankalaev and former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith.

Take a look below at UFC 277’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes
Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger
Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves
Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab
Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa García

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)
6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt
Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria
Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha

Online

  • UFC 277: “Pena vs. Nunes 2” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
  • Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 277 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.
  • UFC 277: “Pena vs. Nunes 2” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

Bars

  • Stay home, be safe. But, if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 277 there is a list of bars near you airing “Pena vs. Nunes 2” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 277 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 277: “Pena vs. Nunes 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 277 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

