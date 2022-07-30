It all goes down later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Tex., as Julianna Pena puts her women’s bantamweight title on the line for the first time in a rematch against former UFC double champ Amanda Nunes.

In addition to the women’s headliner, UFC 277 will feature an interim flyweight title fight between former champion Brandon Moreno and top contender Kai Kara-France, a heavyweight clash pitting Derrick Lewis against Sergei Pavlovich, and an intriguing light heavyweight showdown between Magomed Ankalaev and former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith.

Take a look below at UFC 277’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab

Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa García

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)

6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha

Online

UFC 277: “Pena vs. Nunes 2” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 277 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 277: “Pena vs. Nunes 2” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 277: “Pena vs. Nunes 2” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But, if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 277 there is a list of bars near you airing “Pena vs. Nunes 2” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 277 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 277: “Pena vs. Nunes 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 277 fight card and PPV lineup click here.