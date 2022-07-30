 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! UFC champ Kamaru Usman scores acting role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Being pound-for-pound king and longtime Welterweight champion would appear to have its perks! Per MMAFighting, “The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman has scored a guest acting role on the forthcoming Black Panther sequel, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and expected to hit theaters on November 11. Currently, it’s unknown what character Usman plays and just how much screen time the champion will receive.

You can check out the recently released trailer above.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the first sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, which crushed expectations by grossing a remarkable $1.3 billion and earning a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. It will also be the first Black Panther film since the death of star Chadwick Boseman in 2020.

Aside from whatever battles Usman takes part in on the silver screen, the Welterweight king is currently lined up to defend his belt vs. Leon Edwards at UFC 278 next month. If he’s victorious there, Usman has also expressed interest in jumping up to 205 lbs. and taking a crack at Jiri Prochazka.

Insomnia

I have high hopes for this match up, but Middleweight has a unique habit of disappointing.

I’ve got to be honest, reading “Peñaphiles” might be the hardest I’ve ever laughed while writing this column. Absolutely unhinged!

Sometimes, the point of a drill is to get tired and still throw hard rather than execute perfect form.

Derrick Lewis on point on the mic, as usual.

Another The Boys x UFC crossover meme, and you know what? Volkanovski has been great.

Strange stakes for an imaginary fight booking.

The bar is so low, and yet, here we have a stumble.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A slick leaping armbar from ex-UFC fighter Davi Ramos:

Reckless pressure meets a brutal spinning attack.

It’s been a lot of fun watching Brandon Moreno go from scrappy underdog on the “Prelims” to genuinely elite contender/former champion.

Random Land

PUT YOUR DUKES UP!

Midnight Music: Alternative rock, 1992

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

