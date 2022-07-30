Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Being pound-for-pound king and longtime Welterweight champion would appear to have its perks! Per MMAFighting, “The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman has scored a guest acting role on the forthcoming Black Panther sequel, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and expected to hit theaters on November 11. Currently, it’s unknown what character Usman plays and just how much screen time the champion will receive.

You can check out the recently released trailer above.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the first sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, which crushed expectations by grossing a remarkable $1.3 billion and earning a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. It will also be the first Black Panther film since the death of star Chadwick Boseman in 2020.

Aside from whatever battles Usman takes part in on the silver screen, the Welterweight king is currently lined up to defend his belt vs. Leon Edwards at UFC 278 next month. If he’s victorious there, Usman has also expressed interest in jumping up to 205 lbs. and taking a crack at Jiri Prochazka.

Insomnia

I have high hopes for this match up, but Middleweight has a unique habit of disappointing.

I’ve got to be honest, reading “Peñaphiles” might be the hardest I’ve ever laughed while writing this column. Absolutely unhinged!

Please find a new name for the Pena fanbase https://t.co/vqLmAnuJ1J — LAMO (@myopinionisseen) July 29, 2022

Sometimes, the point of a drill is to get tired and still throw hard rather than execute perfect form.

Today was one of them days I nearly wanted to quit.

1 hour S&C & straight after 3X5’s ground & pound & pads.

Thank you @khamzat_chimaev for pushing me each day brother.

Thnk u @mohammadbabadivand for the training.

Waiting for all the technique experts to comment on my post now. pic.twitter.com/X2Wt7uavJY — D (@darrentill2) July 29, 2022

Derrick Lewis on point on the mic, as usual.

Another The Boys x UFC crossover meme, and you know what? Volkanovski has been great.

Strange stakes for an imaginary fight booking.

If Terrance fights Paddy and beats him, I will start dating T. https://t.co/2XfJcfMxXL — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) July 29, 2022

The bar is so low, and yet, here we have a stumble.

Holy shit they reacted to my fake payouts that said they were fake on the next panel down https://t.co/VumUkOCA6t — Jack Slack (@JackSlackMMA) July 29, 2022

Related White Reveals UFC Plans For Paddy McPimblett

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A slick leaping armbar from ex-UFC fighter Davi Ramos:

Wow! The timing and skill. Impressive! pic.twitter.com/nGq5wglPHt — Mike Beltran (@RefMikeBeltran) July 28, 2022

Reckless pressure meets a brutal spinning attack.

It’s been a lot of fun watching Brandon Moreno go from scrappy underdog on the “Prelims” to genuinely elite contender/former champion.

Random Land

PUT YOUR DUKES UP!

Midnight Music: Alternative rock, 1992

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.