Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara France full fight video preview for UFC 277 co-main event

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of hours away from the upcoming UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, featuring former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno colliding with surging 125-pound contender Kai Kara France for the interim flyweight title in the five-round co-main event TONIGHT (Sat., July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The winner is expected to battle current flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (sidelined with a hand injury) at some point later this year.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 277 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ "Prelims" matches scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

