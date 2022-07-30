 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara France full fight video preview for UFC 277 co-main event

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of hours away from the upcoming UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, featuring former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno colliding with surging 125-pound contender Kai Kara France for the interim flyweight title in the five-round co-main event TONIGHT (Sat., July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The winner is expected to battle current flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (sidelined with a hand injury) at some point later this year.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE-DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Sat., July 30, 2022, for the first time in almost four years, headlined by a thrilling women’s Bantamweight championship rematch between division queenpin, Julianna Peña, attempt her first successful title defense against former titleholder and current women’s Featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes. In UFC 277’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, an interim Flyweight champion will be crowned when former titleholder, Brandon Moreno, runs it back with Kai Kara-France.

