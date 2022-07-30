UFC 277 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., July 30, 2022) with two championship rematches, featuring women’s Bantamweight queenpin, Julianna Pena, defending his crown for the first time ever against former titleholder — and reigning Featherweight roost-ruler — Amanda Nunes. In UFC 277’s PPV co-main event, former Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, will look to claim the interim 125-pound belt at the expense of Kai Kara-France and set up a potential fourth fight against Deiveson Figueiredo. UFC fan favorites Derrick Lewis and Anthony Smith, among others, are all scheduled to compete this evening inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

IT’S ANOTHER CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP!

