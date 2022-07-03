Israel Adesanya isn’t getting many accolades following his cautious title defense win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 last night (Sat., July 2, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada. One person who was particularly harsh in his assessment was Jon Jones, who held an impromptu fan Q&A on Twitter following the event.

Adesanya pulled scores of 50-45, 49-46, and 49-46 en route to a unanimous decision win against Cannonier (watch highlights here). But, past the scores there was little dominance seen inside the cage like we saw in the Alexander Volkanovski route of Max Holloway. Instead, “The Last Stylebender” was content to maintain a defensive posture and counter “The Killa Gorilla,” never letting his opponent mount much of an offense and never putting his foot on the gas, either.

Following the decision win, Adesanya called out the de facto No. 1 division contender, Alex Pereira, saying: “Next time I put you on skates. You’re gonna get frozen like Elsa.”

Somewhere in Albuquerque, N.M., a Heavyweight Jon Jones rolled his eyes and logged into Twitter.

“Bro I can’t stop thinking about this s—t,” Jones wrote. “How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a Frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head.”

He also commented on Pereira’s knockout win over Sean Strickland, tweeting, “Yeah I’m riding with him all day. He made it look way too easy. Really hard to believe he was unranked before this fight.”

After that, “Bones” started fielding questions for fans, with the most important and obvious one being, “When are you fighting Stipe Miocic?“

“I don’t know, but I’m glad Dana came out and said something,” Jones wrote. “I’m ready, I’ve been ready. Waiting on a date.”

As for whether he’d prefer to fight Miocic or Francis Ngannou, Jones replied, “At this point I’m looking to fight Stipe, I think it proves a lot more. Fighting a fairly one-dimensional fighter fresh off of knee surgery. I don’t know, I believe beating Stipe says more at this point.”

Jones took one more shot at Adesanya before signing off from social media, amplifying a fan’s reference to “The Last Stylebender” watching hentai:

As Jones mentioned, there’s no firm date in place for his return against Miocic. Rumors place the potential war on a card sometime in the fall, with UFC’s annual return to Madison Square Garden in November being a likely candidate. Will it actually happen, though? Or will “Bones” just continue to snipe from the sidelines at fighters who are actually competing?

