Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, is gunning for his fifth consecutive 185-pound title defense against one of his most dangerous opponents to date, Jared Cannonier, tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event of UFC 276, which is taking place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Adesanya has had his eye on Cannonier for some time now, eager to test his striking skills against the gritty, hard-hitting former Light (Heavyweight). And with wins over former champions Robert Whittaker (twice) and Anderson Silva, as well as Marvin Vettori (twice) and Paulo Costa, the list of worthy challengers has shrunk considerably since “The Last Stylebender” arrived on UFC’s scene.

The elephant in the room, of course, is Alex Pereira, who holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing (see the knockout here) and is seemingly up next after toppling Sean Strickland earlier this evening (recap here).

But, let’s not put the cart before the horse: Cannonier is a brick-fisted, worthy challenger who has the ability to turn UFC’s grand plans upside-down with one punch. Only time will tell, and the good news is that UFC 276’s PPV main event starts now!

Live updates will began to flow below the moment the two fighters made their way to the Octagon ...

Cannonier, the challenger, was the first to make the cage walk. Then it was time for the The Undertaker champion to head to the Octagon — in the only way he knows how — and get squared up:

Round one:

Both fighters refused to touch gloves, with Cannonier bulked up and ready to rock after waiting for that lengthy walkout. Izzy with a low kick to start the action as Cannonier tries to back him up against the cage. Another low kick from Izzy, with Cannonier missing on a looping right. Inside low kick from Cannonier, then a front kick as Izzy tried to line him up. Outside calf kick from Izzy, then a shovel uppercut off his back foot. Both fighters trade kicks, with Izzy using his length to score early with jabs and low kicks. One minute to go in the round and Cannonier appears to be a bit frustrated, unable to get anything going offensively besides about 10 leg kicks. Front kick from Izzy, then a fast right hand at the buzzer. Good round for the champ, but not much action.

Round two:

Round three:

