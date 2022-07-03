Israel Adesanya made his fifth-straight UFC middleweight title defense look easy last night (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he swatted away Jared Cannonier with a dominant decision win (highlights HERE).

In addition to the two title fights, UFC 276 produced a lengthy list of top-flight finishes and back-and-forth brawls. Check them out below and let us know your favorite:

Julija Stoliarenko earned her first Octagon victory with a 42-second submission finish over Jessica-Rose Clark (highlights HERE)

Jim Miller retired Donald Cerrone after stopping “Cowboy” with a beautiful second-round submission

Jalin Turner made a case for the lightweight top 10 with a 45-second submission finish over Brad Riddell (watch HERE)

Welterweight brawler Bryan Barberena scored the biggest win of his career with a second-round TKO stoppage over former UFC champion Robbie Lawler

Former GLORY double champ Alex Pereira easily finished Sean Strickland via first-round knockout to set up his title fight with Adesanya

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 276 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Bryan Barberena vs. Robbie Lawler Performance of the Night: Alex Pereira Performance of the Night: Jalin Turner Performance of the Night: Julija Stoliarenko

