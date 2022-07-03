Alexander Volkanovski cruised to another dominant UFC featherweight title defense when he met Max Holloway in a trilogy fight last night (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Volkanovski was too fast in the early going and started to talk to Holloway early into the first. Holloway responded with his own offense, but the champion was in control. Volkanovski kept the pressure up early into the second and ended up landing a big right hand that caused a massive cut above Holloway’s left eye. A bloodied Holloway would come back and regain some momentum towards the end of the frame.

Volkanovski continued to control the action in the third as Holloway’s face was left bloody. “Blessed” was persistent as he walked Volkanovski down, but he wasn’t landing the shots he needed. Volkanovski did more of the same down the stretch as he kept Holloway at bay and cruised to another dominant bantamweight title defense,

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

GRAPHIC WARNING: A huge cut has been opened up on Holloway three rounds in.



Hear the words from the Holloway corner as we enter championship rounds. #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/mc0MLszL2o — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 3, 2022

For the third time - Volk & Max go all five rounds! #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/W9RomeSBmo — UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022

Alex Volkanovski says he's ready to move up a division #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/wl7winYUsX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 3, 2022

