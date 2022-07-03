 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 276 highlights: Israel Adesanya cruises past Jared Cannonier, call outs Alex Pereira post-fight

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Israel Adesanya easily defended his UFC middleweight title last night (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Last Stylebender” cruised to a unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier.

Adesanya maintained distance and landed solid leg kicks in the early going, but Cannonier showed good defense in many other exchanges. “Last Stylebender” opened up a little more in the second and third with strikes to the body and snapping jabs. Cannonier, however, was able to get inside and land solid strikes in the clinch.

The same would play out in the later frames when Adesanya did more work from the outer range while Cannonier got inside to initiate a dirty brawl. Despite Cannonier’s efforts the champion was too clean on the feet and eventually captured the decision win.

After the fight, Adesanya took time to issue an official callout to middleweight contender Alex Pereira, who scored a first-round knockout win over Sean Strickland on the UFC 276 PPV main card.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC 276 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 276 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Adesanya vs. Cannonier

View all 44 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...