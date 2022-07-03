Israel Adesanya easily defended his UFC middleweight title last night (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Last Stylebender” cruised to a unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier.

Adesanya maintained distance and landed solid leg kicks in the early going, but Cannonier showed good defense in many other exchanges. “Last Stylebender” opened up a little more in the second and third with strikes to the body and snapping jabs. Cannonier, however, was able to get inside and land solid strikes in the clinch.

The same would play out in the later frames when Adesanya did more work from the outer range while Cannonier got inside to initiate a dirty brawl. Despite Cannonier’s efforts the champion was too clean on the feet and eventually captured the decision win.

After the fight, Adesanya took time to issue an official callout to middleweight contender Alex Pereira, who scored a first-round knockout win over Sean Strickland on the UFC 276 PPV main card.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Israel Adesanya con homenaje a The Undertaker en su salida #UFC276 @ESPNDeportes pic.twitter.com/pQDmCRBFJS — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) July 3, 2022

To the judges we go - drop your scorecards #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/odcglciyRz — UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022

