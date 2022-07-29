You can feel the intensity through the screen - the rematch awaits @VenezuelanVixen vs @Amanda_Leoa [ #UFC277 | Tomorrow | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/U0Pbshxhuo ] pic.twitter.com/vMAJFLliTs

We are just 24 hours away from one of the most anticipated fight cards of the year as UFC 277 unfolds tomorrow night (Sat., July 30, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

Leading the way will be an anticipated women’s bantamweight rematch between current champion Julianna Pena and former titleholder Amanda Nunes. The two first met at UFC 269 this past December as Pena pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent Octagon memory and submitted Nunes in the second round. The rematch is expected to showcase the resurrection of Nunes as she tries to regain her champ-champ status, but Pena is looking to do anything to prove her first win wasn’t a fluke.

The two fighters squared off one final time at Friday’s ceremonial weigh ins (see HERE). Check it out in the above video player.

In addition to the headlining rematch, UFC 277 will feature a co-main event reboot between flyweights Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France as they duke it out for the interim strap. Moreno, who is a former UFC flyweight champion, defeated Kara-France via decision in their first meeting back in 2019. Kara-France has been on a tear of late and is trying to cash in on his first UFC title shot.

Check out their staredown below:

Finally, UFC 277 will feature a pivotal heavyweight clash between knockout king Derrick Lewis and rising contender Sergei Pavlovich. “Black Beast” has lost two out of his last three trips to the Octagon so he’ll be looking to add to his wall of knockouts while Pavlovich tries to earn his fourth-straight win as a member of the UFC’s heavyweight division.

Their final faceoff can be seen below:

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 277 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 277: "Pena vs. Nunes 2" news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 277 fight card and PPV lineup click here.