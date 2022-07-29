 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 277 staredown video: Julianna Pena mean mugs Amanda Nunes before anticipated rematch

By Dan Hiergesell
We are just 24 hours away from one of the most anticipated fight cards of the year as UFC 277 unfolds tomorrow night (Sat., July 30, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE-DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Sat., July 30, 2022, for the first time in almost four years, headlined by a thrilling women’s Bantamweight championship rematch between division queenpin, Julianna Peña, attempt her first successful title defense against former titleholder and current women’s Featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes. In UFC 277’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, an interim Flyweight champion will be crowned when former titleholder, Brandon Moreno, runs it back with Kai Kara-France.

Leading the way will be an anticipated women’s bantamweight rematch between current champion Julianna Pena and former titleholder Amanda Nunes. The two first met at UFC 269 this past December as Pena pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent Octagon memory and submitted Nunes in the second round. The rematch is expected to showcase the resurrection of Nunes as she tries to regain her champ-champ status, but Pena is looking to do anything to prove her first win wasn’t a fluke.

The two fighters squared off one final time at Friday’s ceremonial weigh ins (see HERE). Check it out in the above video player.

In addition to the headlining rematch, UFC 277 will feature a co-main event reboot between flyweights Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France as they duke it out for the interim strap. Moreno, who is a former UFC flyweight champion, defeated Kara-France via decision in their first meeting back in 2019. Kara-France has been on a tear of late and is trying to cash in on his first UFC title shot.

Check out their staredown below:

Finally, UFC 277 will feature a pivotal heavyweight clash between knockout king Derrick Lewis and rising contender Sergei Pavlovich. “Black Beast” has lost two out of his last three trips to the Octagon so he’ll be looking to add to his wall of knockouts while Pavlovich tries to earn his fourth-straight win as a member of the UFC’s heavyweight division.

Their final faceoff can be seen below:

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 277 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 277: “Pena vs. Nunes 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 277 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

