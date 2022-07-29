UFC 277 will go down tomorrow night (Sat., July 30, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Tex., and fight fans can now check out the latest episodes of “Embedded.”

UFC 277 will feature a collection of high-profile fights. The main event will showcase a women’s bantamweight title rematch between champion Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. The co-headliner will pit former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in a rematch with Kai Kara-France for the interim title. Derrick Lewis will also be back in action as he throws down with heavyweight upstart Sergei Pavlovich. Not to mention a light heavyweight tilt between surging contenders Magomed Ankalaev and Anthony Smith.

Ahead of this weekend’s PPV madness, the promotion has released the latest and greatest episodes of UFC 277 “Embedded.” As usual, the vlog series offers a behind-the-scenes look at some of the biggest stars competing on UFC 277’s card and how their final fight week preparations are coming along.

Check out episode four below:

From the official YouTube description:

Anthony Smith celebrates his birthday. Amanda Nunes sets her body clock; champ Julianna Peña takes training personally. Kai Kara-France and Brandon Moreno eye the flyweight belt. Derrick Lewis finds the fun in fighting. UFC 277 is on Saturday, July 30.

Check out episode five below:

From the official YouTube description:

Champion Julianna Peña embraces the spotlight. Brandon Moreno admires his mini-me. Alex Perez takes inspiration from a teammate. Derrick Lewis stays positive. Athletes talk 277 and face off at the press conference.

