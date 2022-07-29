Iranian Hulk face off: All hell breaks loose following ‘Kazakh Titan’ face mash (Video)

For a super heavyweight boxing match between a “Hulk” and a “Titan” I was kind of surprised at how small these guys are, particularly when compared to their social media photos. I was even more surprised that “Iranian Hulk” (real name Sajad Gharibi) allowed himself to get punked for the second straight time, failing to learn his lesson after former opponent, Martyn Ford, two-handed him into another dimension last March.

Kudos to the “Kazakh Titan” (real name Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich) for seizing the opportunity.

“This fight is for me to set the record straight,” Gharibi told the media following the “shameful” dissolution of his Ford fight. “I will be a great champion for Iran and I’ll represent my people with respect and all my strength. After I win this fight, I want to challenge myself against Martyn Ford, this fight will happen. If Martyn is too scared to fight me then the world will know. I’m stepping into the ring now ready to fight.”

Gharibi and Bakhytovich will box this Sunday (July 31) in a budget-friendly pay-per-view (PPV) airing LIVE from P7 Arena in Dubai. The co-main event features YouTube bicycle boi Ryan Taylor, 29, making his return to the “sweet science” against Bellator MMA Veteran Anthony Taylor. The 33 year-old “Pretty Boy” was last seen on a pair of Jake Paul boxing cards, where he came up empty against Tommy Fury and Chris Avila, respectively.

Check out an extended clip below:

For the complete July 31 fight card and boxing lineup see the Instagram post below, but you might wanna mute your volume before clicking, unless you enjoy shitty rap music.

Welcome to a new era of professional boxing.