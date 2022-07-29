Edson Barboza vs Ilia Topuria booked for UFC Vegas 62 on Oct. 29

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently booked a thrilling featherweight showdown between Edson Barboza and Ilia Topuria for the upcoming UFC Vegas 62 mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 29, 2022 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That’s according to Laura Fernández Bynilla from Eurosport Spain.

Barboza (22-11), a former contender in the lightweight division, is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak. The 36 year-old Brazilian was stopped by featherweight “Ninja” Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 35, then went down on points against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 272.

As for Topuria, 25, he improved his undefeated record to 12-0 by smashing English bruiser Jai Herbert on the UFC London card last March. “El Matador” has made four appearances under the UFC banner and ended three of them by way of violent knockout.

I guess that Paddy Pimblett grudge match will have to wait.

The Barboza vs. Topuria fan-friendly showdown is the only bout currently attached to the UFC Vegas 62 lineup, which does not yet have a five-round main event, but you can expect that fight card status to change over the next few weeks, if not sooner.