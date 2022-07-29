UFC 278 poster pic is ‘bringing the heat’ for Usman vs. Edwards 2 in Salt Lake City

Your #UFC278 poster is here & bringing the heat [ Aug 20 | @VivintArena | @StateOfSport | Tickets https://t.co/k1H6cWpF0Z ] pic.twitter.com/TSnbl1XOHy

Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will rematch longtime nemesis Leon Edwards with the 170-pound title on the line when they hook ‘em up in the upcoming UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on ESPN+, recently made official for Sat., Aug. 20, 2022 from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Now they have an official poster.

Usman (20-1) and Edwards (19-3, 1 NC) met once before, with the “Nigerian Nightmare” capturing a unanimous decision victory over “Rocky” at the UFC on FOX 17 event more than six years back. That was the last time Edwards, now 30, tasted defeat inside the Octagon. Usman, 35, is a perfect 15-0 under the UFC banner with five successful title defenses.

In addition to the “Usman vs. Edwards 2” main event, UFC 278 will also feature the middleweight showdown between former 185-pound champion Luke Rockhold and ex-title challenger Paulo Costa. Elsewhere on the card, Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili collide at bantamweight, while Luis Saldana and Sean Woodson throw down at 145 pounds.

