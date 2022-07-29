With the UFC 277 early (and official) weigh ins already in the books, and 24 of the 26 fighters making their marks without incident (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of this Sat. night’s (July 30, 2022) “Pena vs. Nunes 2” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, for the ceremonial weigh-in festivities, streaming LIVE at 5 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

UFC 277 will be headlined by the women’s bantamweight rematch between newly-crowned 135-pound champion Julianna Pena and former division titleholder Amanda Nunes. Prior to that five-round showdown, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will hook ‘em up for the interim flyweight title in the absence of current champion, Deiveson Figueiredo.

Elsewhere on the card, hometown hero Derrick Lewis returns in a heavyweight battle opposite Sergei Pavlovich. In addition, light heavyweight contenders Anthony Smith and Magomed Ankalaev try to secure their place among the light heavyweight elite not long before Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez settle their differences at 125 pounds.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 277 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

