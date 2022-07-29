Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Congratulations are in order!

UFC Strawweight contender, Tecia Torres, has married longtime partner and former Bantamweight title challenger, Raquel Pennington. The two have been dating and in one another’s corner for years, which admittedly led to some awkward moments when the couple clashed with fellow women’s MMA power couple, Amanda and Nina Nunes.

“Meet my beautiful Wife,” the newly named Mrs. Tecia Pennington wrote on Instagram. “Just call me Mrs. Pennington. We made it official today. I married my greatest love. I can’t wait for these next chapters of life together baby. Te Amo Mucho Mucho.”

Raquel Pennington added on, “We did the damn thing!”

The story doesn’t end there, however, otherwise the following post would be somewhere down below in the Insomnia section. In order to fund the “wedding of our dreams” next year, Torres and Pennington are turning to OnlyFans, the premium content subscription service widely used to sell adult content.

The duo are hardly the first fighters to turn to OnlyFans to make some extra cash, as everyone from Diego Sanchez to former champion Jessica Andrade has signed up. Perhaps a few months ago, my take would have been more cynical. After spending a thousand bucks on simple donuts for my wedding, however, all I can say is that I hope the Pennington family OnlyFans does indeed pull in the big bucks and make dreams come true.

Insomnia

This is obviously a good one, but the most memorable UFC promo for me was the leadup to Georges St. Pierre vs. Jake Shields. Any other suggestions?

The greatest promo in UFC history pic.twitter.com/njFmJHa4kC — Super Fan (@McGregorRousey) July 28, 2022

Clash of titans? Our articles tracking The Iranian Hulk’s combat sports goofiness always do disappointingly well.

The Iranian Hulk and Kazach Titan clashed yesterday ahead of their boxing bout on Sunday 31th of July. pic.twitter.com/3URMELWyDe — Kayovid (@Kayovids) July 26, 2022

Bellator is doing its best to have more perplexing rankings than UFC — a high bar indeed.

If Bellator people themselves determined these rankings I’d understand why Usman is no.1 (Nurmagomedov name is marketable one), but aren’t journalists supposed to vote on these? How is Shabliy behind Primus & how is Usman no.1 with 0 ranked wins? Seriously, either these... pic.twitter.com/jpYCnE8OQq — Fedor’s nephew (@FdrNphw) July 27, 2022

Derrick Lewis is funny in at least two languages.

Andre Fili is working the spinning s—t ahead of his September 17 match up vs. Lando Vannata.

Is MMA evolving in the correct direction or was this all a mistake?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

This UFC title fight from 1997 taught a couple lessons that are still relevant today. Namely, that it’s exhausting to offensively wrestle, as well as the simple fact that low kicks can be devastating.

25 years ago today, kickboxing legend Maurice Smith and NHB pioneer Mark Coleman met inside the octagon for the UFC Heavyweight title. A cornerstone fight in the history of MMA.pic.twitter.com/5pmhhVbi0s — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) July 27, 2022

Shades of tippy-toes BJ Penn ...

“His precision is really precise.”

Random Land

Little man, big weights.

Midnight Music: I love a good Beatles cover.

