Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day in front of its highly-anticipated UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, topped by the women’s bantamweight championship rematch between reigning 135-pound titleholder Julianna Pena and ex-division champion Amanda Nunes, bitter rivals who also served as opposing coaches on Season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). In the UFC 277 co-headliner, former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will look to capture the interim crown against streaking 125-pound standout Kai Kara France. Perennial contenders and UFC fan favorites Derrick Lewis and Anthony Smith, among others, will also see action this Sat. night (July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

But before they can fight, they must weigh in.

The UFC 277 early weigh ins will take place today (Fri., July 29) from the promotion’s host hotel LIVE from 10 a.m. ET until 12 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. The festivities could end much earlier, depending on how quickly all 26 fighters get to the scale. Remember, the promotion will also stage the UFC 277 ceremonial weigh ins — complete with fighter staredowns — live from American Airlines Arena at 6 p.m. ET right here.

Complete UFC 277 early weigh-in text results below:

UFC 277 PPV Main Card On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Julianna Pena (134.5) vs. Amanda Nunes (135)

125 lbs.: Brandon Moreno (124.5) vs. Kai Kara France (124.5) for Interim Flyweight championship

265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (254.5)

125 lbs.: Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs. Alex Perez (125.5)

205 lbs.: Magomed Ankalaev (206) vs. Anthony Smith (206)

UFC 277 ‘Prelims’ Card On ABC/ESPN/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Alex Morono (171) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (171)

155 lbs.: Rafael Alves (155.5) vs. Drew Dober (155.5)

265 lbs.: Don’Tale Mayes (255) vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab (264.5)

155 lbs.: Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Drakkar Klose (155.5)

170 lbs.: Michael Morales (170.5) vs. Adam Fugitt (171)

135 lbs.: Ji Yeon Kim (135) vs. Joselyne Edwards (137.5*)

205 lbs.: Nicolae Negumereanu (205) vs. Ihor Potieria (204)

170 lbs.: Orion Cosce (172.5*) vs. Mike Mathetha (169.5)

*Missed weight, fined 20-percent of purse (payable to opponent)

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 277 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 277: “Pena vs. Nunes 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 277 fight card and PPV lineup click here.