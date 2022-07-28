UFC 277 preview: Julianna Pena already ‘champ champ’ because featherweight is ‘a division of no one’

Julianna Pena turned the mixed martial arts (MMA) community on its head by scoring a bookie-busting upset over Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 last December, a second-round submission finish that awarded “The Venezuelan Vixen” the women’s bantamweight title.

And in theory, the women’s featherweight title.

Probably because the 145-pound weight class, created to give former champion Cris Cyborg a place to compete, is a barren wasteland save for the occasional bantamweight who simply skips their weight cut for a chance to pull the sword from the proverbial stone.

“There’s nobody in the division, there’s really not,” Pena said during the UFC 277 media day. “It’s a division of who? Amanda? Who else? All the girls that have fought at 145 just went up in weight so they could have a shot at the belt, because they couldn’t get it done at 135. It’s a division of literally no one. To me, it’s primarily people that either can’t make 135 or just don’t want to cut the weight. The real fights are at 135. I’m already a champ-champ.”

The promotion does not include the women's 145-pound division in its weekly rankings update because there are not enough competitors to fill all 15 slots. The last two legitimate featherweights to challenge Nunes — Felicia Spencer and Megan Anderson — have recently retired from MMA.

And “Cyborg” has since defected to Bellator MMA.

Pena will have the opportunity to go up two-zip on Nunes when they run it back for the women’s bantamweight title in the UFC 277 five-round pay-per-view (PPV) headliner this Sat. night (July 30, 2022) inside American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, which marks the second-to-last PPV fight card before this upcoming price increase.

