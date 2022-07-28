UFC 277 press conference video, live media stream for ‘Pena vs. Nunes 2’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to its upcoming UFC 277 “Pena vs. Nunes 2” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. To help get fans (and media) into PPV purchase mode, the promotion will stage a special pre-fight press conference TODAY (July 28) with a handful of major players from the UFC 277 fight card, streaming LIVE at 6 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

UFC President Dana White is expected to emcee the event.

UFC 277 will be headlined by the women’s bantamweight rematch between newly-crowned 135-pound champion Julianna Pena and former division titleholder Amanda Nunes. Prior to that five-round showdown, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will hook ‘em up for the interim flyweight title in the absence of current champion, Deiveson Figueiredo.

Elsewhere on the card, hometown hero Derrick Lewis returns in a heavyweight battle opposite Sergei Pavlovich. In addition, light heavyweight contenders Anthony Smith and Magomed Ankalaev try to secure their place among the light heavyweight elite not long before Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez settle their differences at 125 pounds.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 277 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 277: “Pena vs. Nunes 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 277 fight card and PPV lineup click here.