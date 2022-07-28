Dana White practically BEGGING you to SHUT UP about Mayweather vs McGregor 2 — ‘It’s all bulls—t’

UFC President Dana White is currently focusing on the next generation of mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters and has absolutely zero interest in another Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor crossover boxing match, despite the whopping windfall of their first “sweet science” go-round.

Why are we even talking about it?

Because tabloids like Mirror.co.uk insist Mayweather vs. McGregor 2 is “very close” to happening with both sides currently negotiating an acceptable ruleset. Mayweather defeated McGregor by way of technical knockout during their pay-per-view (PPV) contest back in summer 2017.

“All bullshit,” White told reporters last Tuesday. “Those guys are just talking on social media like they do. The ‘Daily Mirror’ or whatever the hell that tabloid is called is full of shit.”

White insisted nothing short of “dementia” could compel him to consider a rematch.

Mayweather turned 45 back in February and has kept himself in the game by way of lopsided exhibition bouts against overmatched celebrities and geriatric journeymen. As for McGregor, 34, he’s still nursing a broken leg suffered in his most recent loss to Dustin Poirier, part of a 1-3 skid dating back to late 2018.