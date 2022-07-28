UFC 277 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 3): ‘This is a big milestone, my first poster’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from the upcoming UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, topped by the women’s bantamweight title fight between current champion Julianna Pena and former titleholder Amanda Nunes. Before that 135-pound rematch gets underway this Sat. night (July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will collide with surging 125-pound contender Kai Kara France for the interim flyweight title.

And “Don’t Blink” is excited to finally get his own UFC poster.

“This is a big milestone, my first poster,” Kara France said. “It’s cool. They’re both big milestones on my bucket list. When I made the UFC game, that was massive. I grew up playing UFC on PlayStation. To see my face as a character in the game, it’s like destiny. And now being on my first UFC poster ... it’s a proud moment and many more to come.”

The winner is expected to battle Deiveson Figueiredo later this year.

Elsewhere on the UFC 277 fight card, hometown hero Derrick Lewis returns in a heavyweight battle opposite Russian bruiser Sergei Pavlovich. In addition, light heavyweight contenders Anthony Smith and Magomed Ankalaev try to secure their place among the light heavyweight elite (and a chance at the next 205-pound title shot) not long before Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez settle their differences at 125 pounds.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 277 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

