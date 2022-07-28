Busted! Spying Amanda Nunes caught ‘peering through the windows’ during Julianna Pena’s UFC 277 fight camp

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes wants to get her 135-pound belt back — by any means necessary — and was recently caught spying on opponent Julianna Pena ahead of their UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) rematch this Sat. night (July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

That’s according to “The Venezuelan Vixen.”

“I just make her tick, I know that,” Pena told Yahoo! Sports. “Because I remember catching her in her van outside of my practice like peering through the windows and it was a long time before we finally realized that we were being spied on and we were like, ‘Hey!’ And then they turned on the lights and they backed the car up in reverse and they sped away. I intrigue her. I obviously got in her ... she’s thinking about me. And I think that’s probably what makes her tick, just me in general, I think is enough to make her tick.”

Some fighters find that sort of tactic “borderline unethical.”

Pena (11-4) upset the bantamweight apple cart by submitting Nunes (21-5) at UFC 269 last December in Las Vegas and following their recent stint as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30, “The Venezuelan Vixen” and “Lioness” will run it back in the UFC 277 championship headliner this weekend in “The Lone Star State.”

