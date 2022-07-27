AnEsonGib boxing match against Austin McBroom ‘postponed’ until early September

The card was billed as “No More Talk” but as of this week it’s “No More Fight.”

Social Gloves Entertainment (SGE), which like Ultimate Social Boxing (USB) pits social media stars against one another inside the boxing ring, was forced to pull the plug on its July 30 pay-per-view (PPV) event at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., after headliner AnEsonGib was forced to delay his return to the “Sweet Science.”

“I’ve done my training camp, I’ve worked hard, I’m primed to fight this individual, but unfortunately I’ve been told that I have to do more medicals for this to be sanctioned as a pro fight out in L.A.,” AnEsonGib told his social media followers. “I’m going to fly to L.A. to do these said medicals. Social Gloves have informed me that the fight is not cancelled, it’s postponed. I’ll keep you guys updated. This is not over.”

A new date is being planned for early September, according to opponent Austin McBroom.

“AnEsonGib has made it out to L.A., he’s here now,” McBroom said on Instagram. “It is unclear what his conditions are or what he’s going through at the moment. We just hope that he can get cleared for our new date. If he is unable to pass his medical exams then I have no choice but to find a new opponent. If anyone’s up for the challenge, hit me up. I’m still hoping to see ‘Gib in the ring, early September. Everyone ... stand by.”

Expect a decision within the next couple of days.