Fast track! Dana White reveals rapid UFC plans for Paddy Pimblett — ‘He’s got that Conor McGregor vibe’

All aboard!

UFC President Dana White is hopping on the Paddy Pimblett hype train, which picked up steam with “The Baddy’s” teabag submission victory over Jordan Leavitt last weekend in London. The brash Brit is now 3-0 inside the Octagon with all three wins ending by way of knockout or submission.

So where does the 27 year-old Pimblett go from here?

“To talk about championship stuff now it’s a little too soon, but he’s got that Conor McGregor vibe,” White told reporters on Tuesday night. “When he walks, when he’s in the arena, the way that the fans receive him, the way that the media covers him. The way that the people who search for content. I think what we do next is we take him to either Boston or New York and he ends up on pay-per-view and then you bring him to Vegas.”

McGregor is the biggest MMA star in history, bar none.

UFC will return to New York for the UFC 281 card in November and could stage a “Fight Night” event in Boston at some point later this year. Whether or not Pimblett is attached to either of those lineups remains to be seen but “The Paddy” recently expressed interest in competing again in 2022.

And the line to fight him is getting longer by the minute.

Hopefully the McGregor “vibe” starts and ends at Pimblett’s in-cage accomplishments, which as of this writing have returned a 19-3 record with 15 finishes. In addition to his UFC headlines, “Notorious” was also famous for ending up on the wrong side of the law and is still working through his latest legal dustup in Dublin.

Time will tell.