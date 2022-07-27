Rematches are on the menu inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, this Saturday (July 30, 2022) when Amanda Nunes and Kai Kara-France attempt to avenge their defeats to Julianna Pena and Brandon Moreno, respectively, with titles on the line. UFC 277’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card will also see rising Heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich meet the promotion’s all-time knockout king, Derrick Lewis, and top Flyweight, Alexandre Pantoja, welcome Alex Perez back to the Octagon after nearly two years away.

Does the general state of the world got you down? Here’s something that’ll cheer you up: money!

What Went Wrong at UFC London?

Man, we were this close on that Claudio Silva flyer.

Aside from that, wound up underestimating Jack Hermansson’s movement and overestimating Chris Curtis’ versatility, but the rest of the picks worked out pretty well, even if we were the beneficiaries of a gruesome freak injury on Tom Aspinall’s part.

Progress is progress.

UFC 277 Odds For The Under Card:

Matthew Semelsberger (-165) vs. Alex Morono (+140)

Drew Dober (-205) vs. Rafael Alves (+175)

Don’Tale Mayes (-180) vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab (+155)

Drakkar Klose (-230) vs. Rafa Garcia (+195)

Michael Morales (-600) vs. Adam Fugitt (+450)

Joselyne Edwards (-125) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (+105)

Ihor Potieria (-130) vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (+110)

Orion Cosce (-175) vs. Mike Mathetha (+150)

Thoughts: I like the looks of Matthew Semelsberger, Drew Dober, Don’Tale Mayes and Orion Cosce.

I’ll admit Alex Morono is a much better fighter than I often give him credit for, but this is just an awful match up for him. Semelsberger is both the sharper boxer and the heavier hitter. And if Morono tries his usual brawling style, “Semi the Jedi’s” right cross will turn his lights out in a hurry. While Morono does have a clear edge on the mat, his offensive wrestling is so limited that he won’t get a chance to take advantage of it.

Even acknowledging that Rafael Alves is capable of ending any fight in an instant, Dober has him so badly out-classed in technical striking that it’s safe to bet against “The Turn.” Dober is also too durable for Alves to put away with one of his haymakers and is sufficiently adept at getting back to his feet to neutralize the threat of Alves’ ground game. The only way I see him losing this is if he does what Marc Diakiese did and sticks his neck right into Alves’ guillotine ... and that ain’t happening.

Mayes actually opened at -115, and people have unfortunately caught on to what a bargain he is. Hamdy Abdelwahab has an excellent wrestling pedigree, but his mixed martial arts (MMA) game is far too underdeveloped for the Octagon. Though he has a genuine chance of grinding out Mayes, it’s far more likely that the taller, rangier, more seasoned “Lord Kong” tears him up on the feet.

Mike Mathetha’s UFC debut pitted him against the physically imposing, heavy-handed, grappling-savvy Jeremiah Wells, who took down “Blood Diamond” in seconds and bulldozed him on the mat. Though a lesser fighter overall than Wells, Cosce ticks a lot of the same boxes, particularly with his grappling. In other words, Mathetha hasn’t had near enough time to fix the issues that cost him last time out, so bank on “Galaxy” to maul him quick.

UFC 277 Odds For The Main Card:

Amanda Nunes (-275) vs. Julianna Pena (+230)

Brandon Moreno (-205) vs. Kai Kara-France (+175)

Sergei Pavlovich (-125) vs. Derrick Lewis (+105)

Alexandre Pantoja (-170) vs. Alex Perez (+145)

Magomed Ankalaev (-475) vs. Anthony Smith (+380)

Thoughts: Brandon Moreno seems mighty undervalued from where I’m sitting, and though Magomed Ankalaev is the second-biggest favorite on the card, he’s still a decent parlay anchor.

I’m not basing the Moreno pick on the fact that he beat Kai Kara-France in their first meeting — both have evolved considerably in the interim. I’m basing it on “The Assassin Baby’s” much-improved stand up, the clear grappling edge he still possesses, and the insane durability he showcased in his three meetings with Deiveson Figueiredo. Combine that with Moreno’s extensive five-round experience and you’ve got a quality investment.

Even if I believed that Anthony Smith had a definitive striking edge over Ankalaev, which I don’t, Ankalaev’s wrestling renders the question moot. “Lionheart” was surrendering takedowns to a one-legged Jimmy Crute, meaning that even if Ankalaev can’t control things with his usual slow-paced kickboxing, he’s always got an out.

Related Rogan Returns For UFC 277

UFC 277 Best Bets:

Parlay — Matt Semelsberger and Magomed Ankalaev: Bet $120 to make $113.20

Parlay — Drew Dober and Brandon Moreno: Bet $100 to make $121

Parlay — Don’Tale Mayes and Orion Cosce: Bet $100 to make $144

UFC 277 is not a bad way to end the month, all things considered. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2022: $600

Current Total: $821.99

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 277 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 277: “Pena vs. Nunes 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.