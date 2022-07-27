Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Muhammad Mokaev’s dismissal of Paddy Pimblett over the weekend seemingly came out of nowhere. Both men were victorious at UFC London, but the two are three weight classes apart and at different stages of their career. Mokaev is a promising but little known prospect, whereas like it or not, Pimblett is on his way to becoming a major star ... even if he’s banned from social media.

As it turns out, the beef perhaps isn’t so random. MMA Twitter forgets little, a previous exchange online between the two reveals the source. Roughly five years ago, Pimblett took issue with Mokaev walking out under the Union Jack and representing England as he wasn’t born there. Mokaev wasn’t happy then, and he clearly hasn’t forgotten.

The actual backstory behind why @muhammadmokaev dislikes Paddy Pimblett. pic.twitter.com/vjnYbvt2Tp — Anthony Romero (@ARomeroXVII) July 26, 2022

The top prospect confirmed as much while speaking yesterday on The MMA Hour. He also mentions Pimblett’s previous comments about Georgia, which is the source of his ongoing feud with Ilia Topuria.

“I don’t like this guy,” Mokaev said. “I don’t want to talk about him too much, because in 2019 he said on Twitter [about me] that, ‘This guy shouldn’t represent England, because he wasn’t born here. He shouldn’t lift the British flag, he was not born here.’

“He talked bad about Georgian people, he talked bad about immigrants and not being welcoming in the U.K., and stuff like this. And people support this bulls—t guy? This is wrong. My coach, my team, nobody likes this guy, because he [says] too much about nationality, race and all these things – that’s low mentality,” Mokaev continued. “It’s low mentality when that’s all you have to say about somebody.”

I’m all for improving the judging and making the criteria more universal, but based on this reading, it sounds like judging is once again moving away from 10-8 rounds. That doesn’t seem like the answer to me ...

In addition, the ABC plans on publishing charts, including a scoring ladder, with the idea of making the judging criteria clearer and easier to understand pic.twitter.com/jtsQ0PzyEg — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) July 25, 2022

Georges St. Pierre is still the peak of physical fitness at 41 years of age.

Paulo Costa has a conspiracy theory about USADA.

This is not a fun game, and I would not recommend playing it.

The secret behind Paddy’s powers:

The championship brotherhood between Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman is good stuff.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I wanted to shoutout my homie Allan Begosso for landing a perfect flying knee in his recent LFA fight. Expect him in the Octagon sooner than later!

It’s not at all easy to be this slick from your back four rounds into a sweaty fight.

Antonio "Tony Fox" Roberto subs Aldo "PQD" Pereira via fourth round triangle. And new FK lightweight champ#FavelaKombat38 pic.twitter.com/Imjurlf9eq — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 25, 2022

Apparently, throwing punches while mounted is more than mere “intelligent defense!”

