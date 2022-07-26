Cub Swanson announces drop to bantamweight, faces Jonathan Martinez in October

Cub Swanson is making a big late career change.

The former World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) Featherweight title challenger has been a staple in the division for the better part of the past decade. Swanson announced today (Tues., July 26, 2022) on social media that his next bout will be his Bantamweight debut where he'll face Jonathan Martinez at Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) Oct. 15 fight night. A location for the event has yet to be revealed.

“After 15 years in the Featherweight division I’ve decided to take my talents to 135 lbs [fire emoji],” Swanson shared on Instagram. “Why??? I simply needed a new challenge in my life. October 15th I’ll be facing Jonathan Martinez in my Bantamweight debut [fist emoji].”

Swanson, 38, makes his Featherweight departure after a vintage performance against Darren Elkins in Dec. 2021. The first round technical knockout victory (watch highlights) got Swanson back in the win column after a tough loss to Giga Chikadze.

Since then, "Killer" has been inducted into UFC's Hall of Fame for his classic war with Doo Ho Choi at UFC 206 in Dec. 2016. Swanson earned a unanimous decision that extended his win streak at the time to three (watch highlights).

As for Swanson’s opponent, Martinez, the 28-year-old prospect aims to continue gaining momentum with potentially the biggest win of his 20-fight career. Martinez has won three straight, last defeating Vince Morales via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 55 in May 2022.

The bout brings Oct. 15 event’s current line-up total to just three, with two other Strawweight bouts, Angela Hill versus Lupita Godinez and Sam Hughes versus Piera Rodriguez, already being set.