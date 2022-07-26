UFC 277 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 2): Amanda Zoo-nes reunites with ‘Lioness’ pack in Dallas

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from the upcoming UFC 277 “Pena vs. Nunes 2” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, headlined by the women’s bantamweight title fight (and five-round rematch) between reigning 135-pound champion Julianna Pena and former division titleholder Amanda Nunes.

To help get fans amped for this weekend’s big shebang, co-headlined by the flyweight interim title fight between top contenders Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara France, the promotion is rolling out another round of “Embedded” video blogs shining a spotlight on the main and co-main events. And if family outings to the Dallas Zoo are your cup of tea — minus the smell of elephant shit — then I’m happy to report you will be thrilled to watch Episode 2 (embedded above).

Check out the first episode embedded below:

Elsewhere on the UFC 277 fight card, hometown hero Derrick Lewis returns in a heavyweight battle opposite Russian bruiser Sergei Pavlovich. In addition, light heavyweight contenders Anthony Smith and Magomed Ankalaev try to secure their place among the light heavyweight elite (and a chance at the next 205-pound title shot) not long before Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez settle their differences at 125 pounds.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 277 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Related Rogan Returns For UFC 277

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 277: “Pena vs. Nunes 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 277 fight card and PPV lineup click here.