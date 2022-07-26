Pic: UFC Vegas 59 poster released for ‘Santos vs Hill’ featuring TUF 30 finals

Who will be the next @UltimateFighter ? Find out when the finals go down August 6th! [ Catch up on #TUF30 now on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/r3TbO84zDV

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently released its official fight poster for the upcoming UFC Vegas 59 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for Sat., Aug. 6, 2022 inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, with former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos taking center stage opposite 205-pound knockout artist Jamahal Hill.

UFC Vegas 59 will also feature The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30 finals in the men’s heavyweight and women’s flyweight divisions, pitting Zac Pauga against Mohammad Usman not long after Brogan Walker collides with Julianna Miller. As with every season, expect both winners to capture the glass trophy as well as a “six figure” UFC contract.

UFC Vegas 59 will also showcase the strawweight showdown between Miranda Granger and Cory McKenna. Elsewhere on the card, which streams exclusively on ESPN+, Sam Alvey looks to keep his spot on the light heavyweight roster by turning away Polish bruiser Michal Oleksiejczuk, while Misha Cirkunov and Shamil Gamzatov hook ‘em up at 185 pounds.

