Contender Series bout pulled after fighter misses weight by staggering 10 pounds!

Contender Series will make its return tomorrow night (Tues., July 26, 2022) with an almost- full slate of fights featuring contenders hoping to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Almost full because things didn’t get off on the right foot for one UFC hopeful.

Willian Souza — who competes in the bantamweight division — missed weight by a whopping 10 pounds for his scheduled bout against Farid Basharat. As a result, Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) had no choice but to cancel the fight.

William Souza comes in 10 pounds overweight.

(146)#DWCS pic.twitter.com/o0TcKkLfCn — MMA mania (@mmamania) July 25, 2022

With a record of 11-1 with all wins coming by way of stoppage, Souza — who also competes at featherweight — was a great prospect heading into the event. Now, there is no telling if he will get another chance to impress Dana White and Co. at a later date given his massive scale fail.

Headlining the latest Contender Series card — which will go down inside UFC Apex and steam on ESPN+ — will be a middleweight fight between Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) champion, Osman Diaz (7-1) and Joseph Pyfer (8-2).

