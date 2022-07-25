Aleksandar Rakic accuses Jimi Manuwa of sucker-punching him at UFC London, ‘Poster Boy’ doesn’t deny it

Top-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight contender, Aleksandar Rakic, has accused Jimi Manuwa of sucker-punching him while the two were in attendance inside O2 Arena in London, England, taking in the “Blaydes vs. Aspinall”-led event this past weekend (Sat., July 23, 2022).

And the hard-hitting combatant didn’t hold back when he popped off on “Poster Boy” on social media the following day.

“Jimi Manuwa, you piece of s—t,” Rakic said in a Twitter video (via MMA Junkie). “You son of a b—ch. What a p—sy move you did last night on me. Guys, I would just let you know that after the event at UFC London, the security was escorting me to the transfer back to the hotel, and ‘Mr. Still Sleep’ was sitting in my row at the end of the row, so I needed to pass by.

“And I pass by and he talked to me something – I didn’t really pay attention,” Rakic continued. “I have nothing to do with that guy. For me, this is over. So, I started to turn away and he sucker-punched me. And even in that close range he couldn’t catch my head. I think he caught me with the forearm on my neck.”

Rakic knocked out Manuwa in the first round back in 2019 in just 47 seconds (see it again here), prompting “Poster Boy” to retire from the sport since it was his fourth straight defeat (third via knockout). According to Rakic, the loss still stings for Manuwa, which could be part of the reason that set him off.

“The security was so fast here and they separated us. Man, what a f—king p—sy move. You knew that I would be alone in London by myself. You know that I had surgery nine weeks ago and you did this. Man, you’re such a bad loser. I want the people to know what a piece of sh*t you are. I’m going to stay in your head forever. I retired you, I knocked you out and the world saw that. So happy retirement, ‘Mr. Sleep.’”

Shortly after “Rocket” made his statement, Manuwa posted a response on social media.

The fight is the fight and we all win and lose which is part of it. When u try to talk shit months after the fight on twitter like every one of the keyboard warriors I promised you I will slap you when I see you. I saw you last night, how dare u think I wouldn’t @rakic_ufc — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 24, 2022

“The fight is the fight and we all win and lose which is part of it,” said Manuwa on Twitter. “When you try to talk shit months after the fight on Twitter like every one of the keyboard warriors I promised you I will slap you when I see you. I saw you last night, how dare you think I wouldn’t.”

These things happen in MMA!

While Manuwa is enjoying his retirement, Rakic is still cracking heads inside the Octagon and is currently ranked No. 3 at 205 pounds. Rakic was last seen losing to Jan Blachowicz after he suffered a knee injury (what else is new) mid-fight earlier this year.