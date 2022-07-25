 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch ‘Countdown’ to UFC 277 full video for ‘Pena vs. Nunes 2’ on July 30

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is gearing up for its upcoming UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which is set to go down this Saturday night (July 30, 2022) inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Headlining the event will be a rematch between current women’s Bantamweight champion, Julianna Pena, defending her belt against the woman she took it from last year, Amanda Nunes.

CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE-DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Sat., July 30, 2022, for the first time in almost four years, headlined by a thrilling women’s Bantamweight championship rematch between division queenpin, Julianna Pena, attempt her first successful title defense against former titleholder and current women’s Featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes. In UFC 277’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, an interim Flyweight champion will be crowned when former titleholder, Brandon Moreno, runs it back with Kai Kara-France.

In UFC 277’s co-main event, Brandon Moreno will face off against Kai Kara-France for the interim Flyweight title, with the winner securing a title unification fight against injured division kingpin, Deiveson Figueiredo, perhaps later this year. Also on the card, Derrick Lewis takes on Sergei Pavlovich in a Heavyweight scrap.

Before all of the combatants take center stage to handle business, take a look at their respective roads leading up to the event in the video player embedded above. And to see the rest of the line up for the “Pena vs. Nunes 2” event click here.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 277 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 277: “Pena vs. Nunes 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

