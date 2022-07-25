Watch ‘Countdown’ to UFC 277 full video for ‘Pena vs. Nunes 2’ on July 30

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is gearing up for its upcoming UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which is set to go down this Saturday night (July 30, 2022) inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Headlining the event will be a rematch between current women’s Bantamweight champion, Julianna Pena, defending her belt against the woman she took it from last year, Amanda Nunes.

In UFC 277’s co-main event, Brandon Moreno will face off against Kai Kara-France for the interim Flyweight title, with the winner securing a title unification fight against injured division kingpin, Deiveson Figueiredo, perhaps later this year. Also on the card, Derrick Lewis takes on Sergei Pavlovich in a Heavyweight scrap.

Before all of the combatants take center stage to handle business, take a look at their respective roads leading up to the event in the video player embedded above.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 277 fight card, starting with the early ESPN+ "Prelims" matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

