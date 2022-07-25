Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 1 full fight video | UFC 269

With UFC London “Blaydes vs. Aspinall” now in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to look ahead to the next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) offering, as UFC 277 is set to go down this weekend (Sat., July 30, 2022) in Dallas, Texas. Headlining the event will be a heavily-anticipated rematch between current women’s Bantamweight champion, Julianna Pena, taking on former division queenpin and current women’s Featherweight title holder, Amanda Nunes.

The duo first fought each other at UFC 269 in Dec. 2021 with Pena shocking the world and submitting “Lioness” in the second round with a rear-naked choke. In doing so, she snapped Nunes’ 12-fight, six-year unbeaten streak to win the 135-pound belt. Naturally, since Nunes dominated the division for so long she was awarded an immediate rematch, but not before the two served as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30.

Now that Nunes has a new team on her side, she is out to correct the issues that caused the upset and attempt to win her title to once again become “champ-champ.” For Pena, defeating Nunes for the second time will solidify her position as champion, though there’s no telling if a trilogy fight will be in order should Nunes prove victorious.

Before they run it back for the second time in “Big D,” take a look back at the night “The Venezuelan Vixen” shocked the combat sports world to win her first-ever UFC world title. UFC 277 will also feature a men’s interim Flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai-Kara France.

