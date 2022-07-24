 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

XMMA 5 highlights: Former UFC fighters deliver long list of knockouts, submissions

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Kasanganay v Palatnikov Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

While UFC London failed to deliver the same type of fireworks it did earlier this year mixed martial arts (MMA) fans were lucky enough to have another combat card close out Saturday night.

XMMA 5 went down live from inside Colonial Life Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and featured a collection of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) standouts. Whether it was Luis Pena, Impa Kasanganay, Julian Lane, Teruto Ishihara, or Chris Beal, XMMA 5 helped salvage a day of fights that didn’t start all too well.

Luckily, we were able to compile some of the best highlights from the XMMA 5 event. The promotion continues to expand and bring on noteworthy signings so it was exciting to see the stacked card play out in dramatic fashion. From first-round knockouts to late-fight submissions, XMMA 5 offered fight fans a little bit of everything.

Check out the complete highlights below (thanks @AlexBehunin!):

Monte Ogbonna-Morrison def. Zac Dalen by third-round TKO (leg injury)

Tanner Saraceno def. Sasha Palatnikov by third-round submission (rear-naked choke)

James Brown def. Collin Anglin by second-round TKO (punches)

Teruto Ishihara def. Westin Wilson by first-round KO (punch)

Josh Rettinghouse def. Chris Beal by first-round TKO (punches)

Demarques Jackson def. Joe Gigliotti by second-round submission (guillotine choke)

Impa Kasanganay def. Jared Gooden by first-round TKO (punches)

Let’s not forget this disturbing promo from headliner Luis Pena.

