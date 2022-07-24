UFC London results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’ last night

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to London, England last night (Sat., July 23, 2022) for the second time this year to stage the “Blaydes vs Aspinall” special “Fight Night” event. In the headlining bout, Tom Aspinall suffered a brutal knee injury early in his bout against Curtis Blaydes, which resulted in a technical knockout (TKO) win for “Razor” (see it again here). In the co-main event, Jack Hermansson snapped Chris Curtis’ eight-fight win streak by defeating him via unanimous decision (recap). In further action, Paddy Pimblett submitted Jordan Leavitt to earn his fifth straight stoppage victory (see it again here).

Biggest Winner: Paddy Pimblett

Pimblett’s star got a whole lot brighter after he picked up his third straight win inside the Octagon in impressive fashion, submitting Jordan Leavitt in the second round in what was an entertaining bout. That is now “The Baddy’s” fifth straight win, all stoppages, four in the very first round. Now 3-0 inside the Octagon, Pimblett has proven that he is not just a loudmouth with a brash attitude, he can back up all his talk. Pimblett is winning fans over after each performance and is doing all the right things to be UFC’s next superstar and, according to him, the promotion’s next cash cow. He still has a way to go before he starts facing the cream of the crop, but he’s doing everything right so far. And let’s not forget that epic post-fight victory speech on mental health.

Runner (s) Up: Nikita Krylov and Molly McCann

Krylov got back on track in impressive fashion by knocking out former three-time title contender, Alexander Gustafsson, in a little over a minute in devastating fashion. The win snaps his two-fight losing streak, giving him a new lease on his combat life. As for McCann, she continued her momentum by picking up her third straight win thanks to a spectacular TKO win over Hannah Goldy. With two straight finishes, “Meatball” and her fellow Brit, Pimblett, are quickly taking over the English MMA scene and have become two of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster.

Biggest Loser: Alexander Gustafsson

After an extended sit due to retirement, “The Mauler” returned to action to face Nikita Krylov, and it was unfortunate to see that he looked like a shell of his former self. Krylov jumped on him quickly, tagging him with vicious shots, dropping him early in the fight. After recovering, Gustafsson once again ate several of Krylov’s big bombs, which sent him crashing to the canvas in defeat 67 seconds into the fight. It was a sad sight to see for fight fans because Gustafsson was at one time one of the best fighters on the planet. But with four straight losses, we could have very well seen the last of “The Mauler” inside the cage. There isn’t much left for him to prove inside the Octagon, and his dreams of holding UFC gold could have come and gone for good following his latest setback.

