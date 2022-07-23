Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall went to war tonight (Sat., July 23, 2022) in the main event of UFC London inside The 02 Arena in London, England. Thanks to a big knockout win in his last showing, Blaydes’ usual status as the forgotten contender at Heavyweight is starting to fade. This is a high-profile fight, one with significant title implications for either man, even if the top of the division is a bit unclear at the moment. Meanwhile, Aspinall has preferred a slow rise to the top, but his immense talent is forcing him to take a rocket ship instead.

Unfortunately, a sudden knee injury to Aspinall ended this contest before it ever really got going. Follow along below for live updates and highlight clips:

Round One

Blaydes lands a couple big right hands to start the fight. Aspinall is pressuring heavily, but Blaydes moving well. Out of nowhere, Aspinall collapses, grasping his knee. It looks like he hurt himself after landing a low kick. This one, unfortunately, is over!

The #UFCLondon main event ends in a victory for @RazorBlaydes265 after an unfortunate knee injury to Tom Aspinall. pic.twitter.com/Ek5GsUIZEr — UFC (@ufc) July 23, 2022





Result: Curtis Blaydes defeats Tom Aspinall via first-round knockout (injury)

For complete UFC London: “Aspinall vs. Blaydes” results and play-by-play, click HERE.