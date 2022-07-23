Drake is once again putting his bank account to the test with a monstrous bet set for later today (Sat., July 23, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England.

This time around the millionaire rapper is riding the Scouser train and betting a ton of cash on English fighters Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann. Pimblett will compete in a lightweight clash against grappler Jordan Leavitt while “Meatball” matches up against Hannah Goldy in the women’s flyweight division. Both with be featured on the UFC London main card.

In a post shared by UFC (shown below), Drake reveals he has parlayed Pimblett and McCann to win their respective matches. Money doesn’t seem to be an issue for the Canadian celebrity as he tossed a whopping $2,296,211.30 to walk away with a cool $3,723,077. Not too shabby for an early Saturday afternoon parlay.

While Drake hasn’t had the best of luck in the past with UFC bets he is putting his money on the favorites today at UFC London. Pimblett and McCann also won their last fights at UFC’s previous event in London this past March. “Baddy” defeated Rodrigo Vargas via first-round submission while McCann scored a monstrous spinning back elbow knockout over Luana Carolina.

What do you think, fight fans? Is Drake biting off more than he can chew or is this easy money?

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC London: “Aspinall vs. Blaydes” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.