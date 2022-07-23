 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Watch UFC London post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell Updated
UFC London has officially wrapped up earlier today (Sat., July 23, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a day that featured a main event clash between heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall, the light heavyweight return of former title challenger Alexander Gustafsson, and a lightweight matchup pitting rising star Paddy Pimblett against Jordan Leavitt, there will be a lot to discuss when the fighters take to the stage.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 6:15 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

