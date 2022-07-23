The heavyweight main event between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall didn’t play out the way it was supposed to earlier today (Sat., July 23, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when Aspinall blew his knee out 15 seconds into the very first round (watch HERE).

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC London spit out a collection of back-and-forth brawls and memorable finishes. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

Jonathan Pearce pushed his featherweight win streak to four with a second-round TKO finish over Makwan Amirkhani (highlights HERE)

Women’s flyweight contender Molly McCann scored another epic finish with a spinning elbow TKO over Hannah Goldy on the main card

Nikita Krylov shocked former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson with a 67-second knockout finish (see HERE)

Paddy Pimblett pushed his UFC record to 3-0 with a memorable second-round submission finish over Jordan Leavitt

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC London bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Nikita Krylov

Performance of the Night: Jonathan Pearce

Performance of the Night: Paddy Pimblett

Performance of the Night: Molly McCann

For complete UFC London results and coverage click here.