Paddy Pimblett delivered an emotional message about men’s mental health following his submission finish earlier today (Sat., July 23, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England.

Pimblett, who defeated Jordan Leavitt via second-round submission in their main card fight, ultimately stole the show again at UFC London. The surging lightweight star practically blew the roof off of the O2 Arena when he entered the Octagon. After a back-and-forth first round Pimblett managed to get Leavitt’s back, secure a rear-naked choke, and drop the teabag he’s been waiting for.

Following his victory, Pimblett got on the microphone for his post-fight speech and delivered a heartfelt message about men’s mental health. Early Friday, “The Baddy” had received a message that one of his close friends back home had committed suicide. It clearly had an impact on Pimblett leading into the fight and his emotions spilled out after his win.

“I woke up on Friday morning at 4 A.M. to a message that one of my friends back home had killed himself,” said Pimblett (shown in the above video player). “This was five hours before my weigh-in. So Ricky, lad, that’s for you.”

“There’s a stigma in this world that men can’t talk,” Pimblett added. “Listen, if you’re a man and you’ve got weight on your shoulders, and you think the only way you can solve it is by killing yourself, please speak to someone. Speak to anyone.

“I know I’d rather my mate cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. Let’s get rid of this stigma and men start talking.”

Upon leaving the Octagon fight fans saw Pimblett overcome with emotion as he cried on his way backstage. Check it out below:

Pimblett, who is now 3-0 under the UFC banner, is turning into one of the biggest attractions the promotion has to offer. For him to utilize his platform to spread awareness about mental health is extremely admirable. And by the look of Pimblett exiting the cage on Saturday the recent death of his friend certainly took a toll.

