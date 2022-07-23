Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann walked away with more than just Octagon finishes earlier today (Sat., July 23, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England.

In addition to collecting a $50,000 post-fight bonus, “The Baddy” and “Meatball” will also get their own brand new Rolex watch. This is courtesy of rapper Drake, who spoke with the two English fighters following their main card performances at UFC London.

Remember, Drake placed a massive $2 million parlay early Saturday for Pimblett and McCann to win their respective fights. After witnessing McCann finish Hannah Goldy with a first-round TKO and Pimblett submit lightweight Jordan Leavitt in the second round, Drake banked a payout nearly worth $4 million.

I guess it’s safe to say the Drake UFC curse is no longer a thing.

Following the conclusion of UFC London, Pimblett and McCann made their way to the post-fight desk to reveal that Drake has agreed to buy them new Rolex time pieces. Check it out below:

Drake is buying Paddy and Molly Rolex watches. #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/IPreTg7nNU — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 23, 2022

.@Drake said he'd get new Rolexes for Molly and Paddy after they helped him cash in $3.7 million on his bets



(via @meatballmolly) pic.twitter.com/xEeKQDSc77 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 24, 2022

After delivering epic finishes at UFC London this past March and scoring equally-impressive performances at UFC London this weekend, it’s safe to say that Pimblett and McCann are two of the biggest international stars UFC has going right now. The UFC London card wasn’t nearly as good as advertised, but Team Scouser certainly cashed in when it mattered most.

For complete UFC London results and coverage click here.